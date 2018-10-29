Another potential explosive device addressed to CNN has been intercepted, as US President Donald Trump escalated his attack on the media.

Following a week of violence, Trump said "fraudulent" reporting was contributing to anger in the country and declared that the press was the "true Enemy of the People".

The US President tweeted: "There is great anger in our Country caused in part by inaccurate, and even fraudulent, reporting of the news."

He added that the media "must stop the open & obvious hostility & report the news accurately & fairly".

The President's comments came after a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that left 11 dead and a mail bomb scare targeting Democrats and CNN.

The violence rattled a deeply divided nation and prompted questions about whether Trump should tone done his rhetoric.

It comes as CNN said today that another suspicious package addressed to the cable news network was intercepted at an Atlanta post office.

If it is found to contain an explosive device, it would be the 15th mail bomb - and the third to CNN - of a wave addressed to prominent Democrats and critics of Trump.

"This morning, another suspicious package addressed to CNN was intercepted at an Atlanta post office," CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker said.

"There is no imminent danger at CNN Centre," he said in a message to employees that was also posted on Twitter.

Since last Thursday, all mail to CNN's US offices has been screened at an off-site location, he said, "so this package would not have come directly to the CNN Centre, even if it hadn't been intercepted first."

Cesar Sayoc, 56, who was arrested on Saturday, is due to appear in court in Florida today, on charges of mailing 13 pipe bombs and authorities had cautioned that more might be in circulation.

Law enforcement officials gather outside a US post office facility after reports that a suspicious package was found in Atlanta.

Sayoc was an ardent Trump supporter whom acquaintances said had extremist views and who lived in a van covered in pro-Trump and anti-liberal stickers.

Among those targeted with mail bombs were former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, Trump's Democratic rival for the presidency in the 2016 election.

Others included ex-Vice-President Joe Biden, Hollywood star Robert De Niro, billionaire donor George Soros, former CIA director John Brennan, former intelligence chief James Clapper, former Attorney-General Eric Holder, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Senators Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, and billionaire investor Tom Steyer.

Trump has strongly condemned the Pittsburgh attack as an act of anti-Semitism and denounced political violence and called for unity. But with eight days to go before the Midterm elections, he has continued to hold his political rallies, complete with harsh criticism of Democrats and the media.

US President Donald Trump points to the media as he speaks during a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina.

At a rally on Sunday NZT, Trump was somewhat muted but still offered his standard campaign attack lines, including citing Clinton and Waters, both of whom were targeted in the bomb plot. On Twitter yesterday, he savaged billionaire businessman Tom Steyer, another target of the mail bombs.

Trump said that it was important to keep going with his political rallies, arguing that to do otherwise would be to let "evil" win. He is planning an aggressive campaign schedule during the final days leading up to the elections, Wednesday next week NZT.

Throughout his campaign and presidency, Trump has been an unrelenting critic of the media.

Last week Zucker hit out at the Trump Administration, saying there was a "total and complete lack of understanding at the White House about the seriousness of their continued attacks on the media."