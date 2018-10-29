A passenger plane carrying 188 people has crashed into the sea off Jakarta, minutes after take-off.

A search and rescue effort has been launched for the Boeing 737-800 plane which departed Jakarta about 6.20am on Monday.

"It has been confirmed that it has crashed," Yusuf Latif, a spokesman for the agency, said by text message, when asked about the fate of the plane.

Serpihan pesawat Lion Air JT 610 yang jatuh di perairan Karawang. Beberapa kapal tug boad membantu menangani evakuasi. Video diambil petugas tug boad yang ada di perairan Karawang. pic.twitter.com/4GhKcRYkpG — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) October 29, 2018

Beberapa serpihan pesawat Lion Air JT 610 yang jatuh di perairan Karawang. Pesawat membawa 178 penumpang dewasa, 1 penumpang anak-anak dan 2 bayi dengan 2 Pilot dan 5 FA. Basarnas dan Kementerian Perhubungan terus melakukan penanganan. Beberapa kapal tug boad berada di lokasi. pic.twitter.com/Gb6P4zjCQF — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) October 29, 2018

Reports received at Tanjung Priok port in North Jakarta indicate the remains of the plane had been spotted.

It has not been officially confirmed how many people were on board. Bloomberg reported the jet was carrying 188 passengers, including three children and seven crew members.

Earlier, a Lion Air spokesman Danang Mandala Prihantoro said "we can confirm that one of our flights has lost contact, its position cannot be ascertained yet."

Edward Sirait, chief executive of Lion Air Group said, "We cannot give any comment at this moment. We are trying to collect all the information and data."

Flight JT610 lost contact 13 minutes after takeoff, according to the official. The jet was a Boeing 737 MAX 8, which can carry up to 200 passengers, according to air tracking service Flightradar 24.

A vessel traffic officer, Suyadi, told the Jakarta Post that at 6.45am he received a report from a tugboat that thad identified a downed plane.

"At 7.15am the tugboat reported it had approached the site and the crew saw the debris of a plane," Suyadi told the Post. There was no reports about the passengers on board.

A tanker and cargo ship were approaching the site and a search and rescue vessel was also en route.

A telegram from the National Search and Rescue Agency to the air force has requested assistance with the search of a location at sea off Java.

Data processed by Flightradar shows an increase in speed and a decrease in altitude according to the last transmission from the aircraft.

Lion Air was set up 1999 and is a privatey owned based in Jakarta, Indonesia. The carrier operates an extensive network of domestic and international passenger and cargo services using mainly Boeing 737s.

The 737MAX was launched as a more fuel efficient version of one of the world's most popular single aisle planes.

Lion Air ordered 201MAX planes soon after the development programme got underway in 2011.

We're following reports that contact has been lost with Lion Air flight #JT610 shortly after takeoff from Jakarta.



ADS-B data from the flight is available at https://t.co/zNM33cM0na pic.twitter.com/NIU7iuCcFu — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) October 29, 2018

In 2007, Lion Air was one of several Indonesian airlines banned by the European Union for lax safety standards and that ban remained in place for nearly a decade.

In 2013, a 737-800 operated by the budget carrier crashed into the water near an airport in Bali. None of the 108 passengers or crew on board this week's crashed Bali were killed, though dozens were injured.

During the past week the downed aircraft had flown mainly within Indonesia but had several flights to China of up to seven hours.

The plane was powered by LEAP engines, made by CFM which has delivered more than 1000 of them to airlines in the past decade. The engines have racked up more than 1.5 million flight hours.

UPDATE: The Lion Air flight in Indonesia was headed for Bangka, a large island east of Sumatra and part of the province Bangka Belitung pic.twitter.com/cbjtUun3wp — Melissa Cheok (@mkcheok) October 29, 2018

According to Flightradar the aircraft is a near new Boeing 737 MAX, a new generation plane.

It was delivered to Lion Air in August of this year.

Flight info for JT610.

