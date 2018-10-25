Two schoolgirls in Florida in the US took knives and a pizza cutter to school with the intention of killing their classmates, cutting them up and drinking their blood before "leaving their body parts at the entrance" and killing themselves, police said.

The girls, aged 11 and 12, took the knives to Bartow Middle School on Tuesday. They were caught and no one was hurt.

They were arrested and sent to a juvenile detention facility.

They now face charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and possession of a weapon at school, among other charges.

Prosecutors will now decide whether the two girls will be charged as juveniles or as adults.

Police released photos of the weapons recovered from the girls, including a pizza cutter, a meat cleaver and a goblet, which is presumed they intented to use to drink their victims' blood from.

According to the police affidavit, their plan was to stake out a bathroom and wait for smaller students to enter.

They would then cut their victims' throats, cut up their bodies, eat the flesh and drink their victims' blood.

Their plan included fatally stabbing themselves.

"The plan was to kill at least one student but were hoping to kill anywhere from 15-25 students," the affidavit said.

"Killing all of these students was in hopes it would make them worse sinners ensuring that after they committed suicide ... (they) would go to hell so they could be with satan."

Police said the girls devised the plot while watching "scary" movies at one of their houses over the weekend.

The plot was foiled when school administrators looked for them after the girls did not show up for class. They found them in a bathroom stall and brough them back to their offices.