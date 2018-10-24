Seasoned CNN news anchors Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto were forced to make a terrifying on-air evacuation when they realised they were potential targets in their own story.

The live footage emerged as at least five explosives were sent to targets including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and CNN's New York bureau, triggering mass evacuations and placing the United States on high alert.

Before they knew that their workplace had also been targeted, the hosts were live on air talking about the packages sent to Obama and Clinton.

In a haunting moment, the pair begin to look at each other when the fire alarm sounded in their building.

However, they carried on with the broadcast and cut to a live interview with former FBI assistant director Thomas Fuentes.

However, it became clear that the alarm wasn't going to stop as staffers and assistants could be seen rushing out through a door behind the studio.

Harlow then told viewers the show would be coming to an abrupt end due to the threat.

"There is a fire alarm here … we'll be right back," he said.

They tweeted from the street afterwards to explain they too had been evacuated and posted pictures of the dramatic scenes outside.

This is the moment when CNN anchors Poppy Harlow and Jim Scuitto rushed off air after a suspicious package was found at the Time Warner Center https://t.co/FCe75zzEwT pic.twitter.com/CAjlgYrDul — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) October 24, 2018