Police say two people have died in a shooting at a Kroger grocery store on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky.

Jeffersontown Police Chief Sam Rogers confirmed the deaths at the store Wednesday (local time). He said two people were dead — one inside the store and one outside.

A dispatcher with the Jeffersontown Police Department said a suspect was detained following the shooting.

An emergency medical technician who happened to be at a the store when gunfire broke out says he saw a woman hit and went to help her but realised there was nothing that could be done.

Eric Deacon told WDRB-TV in Louisville that he heard gunfire and saw two men run out of the Kroger into the parking lot, shooting at each other.

He said he saw a woman in her mid-50s or early 60s get hit as he was calling emergency services. Deacon said he went to the woman to start CPR on her but realised he couldn't help her.

