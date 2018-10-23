The world's longest sea bridge will open this week, finally connecting Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China after nine years of construction, but critics say not many people will be able to use it.

The opening comes at a time when Beijing seeks to tighten its grip on its semi-autonomous territories.

Chinese President Xi Jinping was expected to officiate at an opening ceremony in the mainland city of Zhuhai on Tuesday morning, but details of the event have been kept secret.

The bridge, the world's longest cross-sea project, which has a total length of 55km. Photo / AP

The 55km, which includes a snaking road bridge and underwater tunnel, links Hong Kong's Lantau island to Zhuhai and the gambling enclave of Macau, across the waters of the Pearl River Estuary.

It is the second major infrastructure project tying Hong Kong to mainland China to launch in a matter of weeks, after the opening of a high-speed rail link last month.

Critics say the multibillion-dollar bridge is one more way to integrate Hong Kong into China as fears grow that the city's cherished freedoms are being eroded.

The mega bridge will open to traffic on Wednesday, a day after the ceremony. Building began in 2009 and has been dogged by delays, budget overruns, corruption prosecutions and the deaths of construction workers.

The launch ceremony was hastily announced last week by mainland authorities with Hong Kong politicians and transport companies complaining they had been left in the dark.

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge is lit up in Hong Kong. Photo / AP

Supporters of the project promote it as an engineering marvel that will also boost business and cut travel time, while others see it as a politically driven and costly white elephant.

The main bridge section is considered mainland territory and Hong Kong cars and drivers travelling over it "must comply with the laws and regulations of the mainland", according to the city's transport department.

'IT'S NOT OPEN TO US AT ALL'

Hong Kong residents will only be granted a licence to cross into Zhuhai by car if they meet highly selective criteria, including holding certain mainland government positions or making major contributions to charities in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong.

Most people will need to travel the bridge on private coaches and buses. Drivers of private cars will only be able to use it if they successfully apply for a special permit and the bridge won't be served by public transport.

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge. Photo / AP

Hong Kong residents have criticised the bridge saying it's a waste of tax payer funds.

And conservationists say the construction has led to falling numbers of the threatened Chinese white dolphin.

Towers above the bridge have been designed to look like dolphins, in honour of the white dolphin. The bridge's curves are meant to resemble a snake, according to the designer.

Pro-democracy politician Eddie Chu told The Guardian the bridge was "basically redundant" after officials claimed traffic on the bridge would see about 25 per cent less traffic by 2030 because of another competing bridge.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, left, arrive for the opening ceremony for the China-Zhuhai-Macau-Hong Kong Bridge. Photo / AP

Online commenters in Hong Kong complained about the bridge's restricted access ahead of the launch.

"Such a huge investment using the Hong Kong taxpayer's money … yet basically it is not open to us at all," said one comment on the South China Morning Post website.

Some Hong Kong media reported that the physical condition of drivers on the bridge would be monitored by cameras, including an alert sent if a driver yawns more than three times in 20 seconds.

The opening of the high-speed rail link also sparked criticism as it saw Chinese security stationed on Hong Kong soil for the first time at the city's terminus.

Critics accused the Hong Kong government of giving away territory to an increasingly assertive Beijing.