A 63-year-old man has burnt to death on a mobility scooter in Western Australia this weekend.

Police were called to Spalding Park in Geraldton, 450 kilometres north of Perth, at 12.30pm on Saturday where a man was located sitting on his scooter engulfed in flames.

Sergeant Jeremy Ashworth-Preece told ABC that police received several calls from witnesses who heard the man crying out for help but were unable to assist him because of the flames.

"Obviously it was extremely distressing for everyone involved that encountered this … both police officers and civilians, and we're happy to offer, or put people in touch with, support services for counselling."

Sergeant Ashworth-Preece said he had never seen anything like it in several decades of policing.

Forensic investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze, but it is believed it started under the seat, where the battery is stored.

"The machine was pretty much destroyed in the fire … it was badly damaged."

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.