Saudi Arabia has confirmed Jamal Khashoggi is dead, and that he was killed inside the consulate in Istanbul.

According to state television, the Khashoggi was killed after a fight broke out between Khashoggi and people who met him in the consulate, leading to his death.

The explanation runs counter to multiple reports of how the journalist died in the consulate. Turkish officials told the New York Times it had audio evidence proving Khashoggi was tortured, killed and subsequently dismembered by a hit team of Saudi agents.

It also contradicts the Saudi government's earlier account of events. They originally claimed that Khashoggi left the consulate soon after he arrived.

The country's public prosecutor has said that 18 Saudis have been arrested so far in connection with the journalist's death.

Saudi Arabia's state-run news agency says King Salman now has a proposal on the "urgent need" to restructure the kingdom's intelligence services after the slaying of Khashoggi.

- with AP