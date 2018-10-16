As he so often does, US President Donald Trump falsely declared on "60 Minutes" North Korea and the United States were going to war before he stepped in to thwart it.

Interviewer Lesley Stahl was having none of it. "We were going to war?"

Trump immediately retreated to safer ground, expressing a view rather than trying to assert a fact: "I think it was going to end up in war," he said, before moving on to his "impression" of the situation.

The 26-minute-long interview was typical Trump - bobbing and weaving through a litany of false claims, misleading assertions and exaggerated facts. Trump again demonstrated what The Washington Post has long documented: His rhetoric is fundamentally based on making statements that are not true, and he will be as deceptive as his audience will allow.

The CBS News program was one of the more difficult public settings Trump has allowed himself to be put in. It was the rare national audience outside the friendly confines of Fox News and in a one-on-one, televised interview with a skilled reporter who challenged him repeatedly.

The result was Trump resorting to all of his favored moves to sidestep the truth.

On Stahl's first question, about whether Trump still thinks climate change is a hoax, the President dodged by saying "something's happening". He then completely reversed course and declared that climate change is not a hoax and that "I'm not denying climate change."

Trump also falsely said the climate will change back again, even though the National Climate Assessment approved by his White House last year said that there was no turning back. He said he did not know whether climate change was man-made, though the same report said "there is no convincing alternative" posed by the evidence.

Trump did his usual shrug when asked whether North Korea is building more nuclear missiles. "Well, nobody really knows. I mean, people are saying that." Among the people who are saying that are US intelligence agencies, who have concluded that North Korea does not intend to fully surrender its nuclear stockpile and is instead workingto conceal its weapons and production facilities.

Even when he adjusts his rhetoric, at times contradicting what he has just said, Trump almost always appears to believe firmly in what he is saying. While he quibbled with Stahl over some details regarding North Korea, for instance, he refused to concede error on the big picture.

He dismissed a question from Stahl about a shout-out he gave to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at one of his recent rallies - "we fell in love" - as "just a figure of speech." Yet he went on to insist that Kim had agreed to denuclearization, a goal long sought by US Presidents.

Kim actually has only signed a nonbinding statement of goals - and the goal to "work toward complete denuclearization" was listed third. The communique the two men signed was far less detailed than a declaration issued by North and South Korea more than a quarter-century ago, with little consequence.

On trade, the President continued to suggest that trade deficits mean that the United States is losing money: "I told President Xi we cannot continue to have China take $500 billion a year out of the United States."

That's wrong. The trade deficit just means Americans are buying more Chinese products than the Chinese are buying from America, not that the Chinese are somehow stealing US money.

Trump also continued to misstate the trade deficit with China. It's not $500 billion, as he told Stahl; it was $335 billion in 2017. The United States imported $505 billion of goods from China, so maybe that's where Trump gets his number.

Curiously, he denied to Stahl that he ever said he was engaged in a trade war with China, even though he has said and tweeted it many times, including on Fox News last week. Again when confronted with his own words, he dialed them back. He insisted he had only called it a "battle" - a term he has used at times - but was now suddenly downgrading it to a mere "skirmish."

He also falsely said that "the European Union was formed in order to take advantage of us on trade." That's a misreading of history, at best. The EU got its start shortly after World War II as the European Coal and Steel Community - an early effort to bind together bitter enemies such as Germany and France in a common economic space to promote peace.

Trump surfaced another old favourite knock on US allies - "we shouldn't be paying almost the entire cost of NATO to protect Europe." Actually, the United States pays 22 percent of NATO's common fund. Trump keeps counting US defense spending devoted to patrolling the Pacific Ocean and other parts of the world as part of NATO funding.

When it was pointed out that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, a former general who served in the military for 44 years, believes NATO has kept the peace for 70 years, Trump sniffed, "I think I know more about it than he does."

Questioned about Russian interference in the 2016 election, Trump conceded that "they meddled." But he added, "I think China meddled, too." When Stahl said he was "diverting the whole Russia thing," Trump insisted he was not. "I'm not doing anything," he demurred. "I'm saying Russia, but I'm also saying China."

There is no evidence that China engaged in the same disinformation efforts as Russia, which intelligence agencies have said was designed to swing the election toward Trump.

Finally, Trump continued his habit of mischaracterizing what his predecessor did. He claimed that President Barack Obama "gave away" the Crimea region of Ukraine, when actually Russia seized it and Obama then led an effort to impose sanctions in response.

He also falsely claimed that "Obama had the same thing" as Trump's controversial family separation policy on the border. This is wrong. There is a collection of policies and court rulings spanning Democratic and Republican administrations, but none required the Trump administration to separate children from their families, as Stahl correctly noted.

"I wanted the laws changed," Trump said. But his preferred approach failed in the Senate, getting only 36 of 51 possible Republican votes. He has made little effort to negotiate a compromise.

In one of the testier back and-forths, Trump tried to shut down Stahl with one line that was indisputably true: "I'm president," he said, "and you're not."