Saudi Arabia is preparing a report that would admit Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed as the result of an interrogation that went wrong, CNN reports, citing two unnamed sources.

There was also a suggestion they had intended to abduct Khashoggi and take him to Saudi Arabia.

One source cautioned that the report was still being prepared and could change, CNN said today.

The other source said the report would likely conclude that the operation was carried out without clearance and that those involved will be held responsible, the cable news outlet said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said he had sent Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Saudi Arabia and raised the possibility that "rogue killers" could be behind the disappearance of Khashoggi, who vanished after entering the Saudi consulate in Turkey nearly two weeks ago.