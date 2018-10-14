A young woman is fighting for her life in hospital after she hit turbulence mid-skydive, causing her parachute to deflate.

An Adelaide skydiver is fighting for her life in hospital after hitting turbulence during a 1400ft jump, causing her parachute to deflate.

The 26-year-old woman was left with critical head injuries and a fractured leg after the serious training incident around midday yesterday.

The woman, believed to be an experienced skydiver, was practising the 1400ft (426m) jump at the Adelaide Tandem Skydiving School in Lower Light, around 45 minutes north of the city.

Advertisement

The woman was taken to Royal Adelaide Hospital. Photo / Channel 7

She was flown to Royal Adelaide Hospital and is still in a critical condition.

"Right before she landed something went wrong, we believe it may have been turbulence. If it was that, it was severe," Club Safety Officer Richard Timperon toldmedia at the time.

"We had several witnesses, including myself, see an experienced skydiver have a hard landing."

It is believed the woman was part of a skydiving group when the accident occured.

It's understood the Australian Parachute Federation is investigating the jump.

Earlier, a spokesman for the Adelaide skydiving school told reporters the woman had completed more than 150 jumps.



"It's understood her parachute deflated 30 metres before landing," a SA Police spokesman told the Daily Mail.

"Police have taken statements from a number of witnesses and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau will be investigating."

A young woman is fighting for life after crash landing during a skydive at Lower Light. @R_DAlessandro9 #9News pic.twitter.com/5qsZwsc3Nq — Nine News Adelaide (@9NewsAdel) October 13, 2018

Adelaide Tandem Skydiving School, one of the few places to learn the craft in South Australia, is run by Allan Gray.

In its business description, Gray is described as having "over 30 years of military service including as an instructor at the Australian Army Parachute Training School".

The Safety Officer for Adelaide Tandem Skydiving has confirmed the woman involved in today’s crash-landing is an experienced skydiver, having completed more than 150 jumps. I’m told she encountered ‘severe turbulence’ close to the ground. Investigations are continuing. @9NewsAdel pic.twitter.com/Pr3vipuixn — Reece D'Alessandro (@R_DAlessandro9) October 13, 2018

"Our Instructors have over 50,000 skydives between them and we have the highest number of National and World skydiving record holders in South Australia," the business description reads.

"Our Chief Instructor has two World records, a European record and over eight National skydiving records. Our highly experienced and professional instructors can take you for a tandem or teach you to skydive solo. We tailor the adrenaline rush to suit you."