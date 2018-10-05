A 37-year-old New Zealand man is dead following a base-jumping accident in Switzerland, according to reports from Swiss police.

A press release issued by Bern Cantonal police said the accident happened late on Thursday afternoon.

Three people had been involved in the base-jump at Stockhorn - a mountain of the Bernese Alps.

The operation started around 4pm. The man found himself in difficulty during the descent, then fell on rough terrain.

Advertisement

Two people accompanying the man alerted a Rega helicopter, who rushed to the area to search for the man.

An investigation is underway to clarify the circumstances around the man's death.