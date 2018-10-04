The teenage boy who did everything he could to help an injured Candice Locke after she came to his door terrified and with a dislocated shoulder didn't realise he'd stabbed two men to death, sources within the investigation say.

Just after midnight on Monday, 19-year-old Dean Webber answered the door to his Alva Beach home in north Queensland after hearing Locke screaming, "Don't let them get me. They are very bad people," a source told The Australian.

It's understood Locke, 29, had been drinking throughout the afternoon and night with Corey Christensen, a local dad-of-three, and her partner Tom Davy, from NSW.

After the NRL grand final finished, the group had been partying on land near Alva Beach.

Advertisement

Dean Webber let Candice Locke into his Alva Beach home after she begged for help. Photo / Supplied

Locke had been doubling on a quad bike when she fell off, badly injuring her shoulder in the process.

It's understood Locke wanted to call an ambulance but the people she was with stopped her, worried it would end in someone being charged with drink-driving.

Nursing her injured shoulder, Locke left the group, running away from the beach to the corner of Torilla St and Topton St, where she found Webber's house.

Home alone, Webber woke to Locke's screams and pulled her inside, telling her to hide on the kitchen floor and ringing triple-0.

After calling for an ambulance, Webber was connected to nearby Ayr Police Station, around 15 minutes from Alva Beach.

Thomas Davy had been dating Candice Locke. Photo / Supplied

According to The Australian, Webber was told by the triple-0 operator to keep the lights off.

The officer at Ayr Station then told Webber understaffing meant they wouldn't be able to send a car and advised the teen to "just see how it went".

Moments after the call, three men arrived at the house, peering through the windows and banging on the glass and doors trying to get in.

They eventually left but a few minutes later the car returned — this time with seven men.

Webber again called triple-0 but as they hid in the dark house, the teen and Locke heard the group of men rip the screen door off its hinges and break into the house.

The group of men reportedly came into the kitchen where Locke was cowering behind the bench.

Local dad-of-three Corey Christensen died in the altercation. Photo / Supplied

An altercation ensued between Webber and the three men who had entered the house and in the chaos, the 19-year-old managed to grab a small knife off the kitchen bench.

It's understood Webber then slashed around in the pitch-black darkness, cutting his own leg in the process and "fighting for his life".

It was only later, when Webber saw the blood on his hands, did he realise he'd hurt anybody.

"He couldn't see anything, so he didn't know he had even stabbed anybody, let alone killed them, until he saw the blood on his hands later," a source told The Australian.

Queensland Police are working to close the investigation into the horrific double stabbing.

Jaye Christensen, the widow of Corey Christensen, delivers an emotional statement outside Ayr police station. Photo / Cameron Laird, News Corp Australia

Speaking to reporters, Ayr Police Station's Acting Senior Sergeant Craig Hosie said factors around the night had "built into a perfect storm".

In a statement to media yesterday, Christensen's wife Jaye called for answers.

"I have lost my husband and best friend and our three sons have lost their daddy," Christensen said outside Ayr Police Station.

"Anybody who knew Corey loved him, our boys are so lucky to have the most amazing dad anybody could wish for.

"We want to find an answer for the loving people who have been killed … Unfortunately, not all the pieces are falling into place and the answers for the truth for what actually happened may be with Corey and Tom.

"We are hoping that those who are able to speak for themselves are truthful and give Corey and Tom's family and friends … a better understanding as to why their lives had to end this way."

Detective Inspector Chris Lawson said it was an "extraordinary set of circumstances" that had ended in the two deaths.

"It's a case of the kind I've never come across before, and hopefully will never deal with again,'' he said.

Police have since handed back the Topton St home to the family after investigating. Photo / Zak Simmonds, News Corp Australia

"We still have to sit down and go through all the evidence and make sure all the evidence is lined up, before we make a decision either way.

"But it's likely no criminal charges will be laid and this will end up in the Coroner's court."

Locke, an RSPCA worker, has been in Townsville Hospital since Monday morning, recovering from shoulder surgery.

Webber, who recently graduated from nearby Ayr State High School, spent a night in police custody while he helped detectives with their investigation.

"At this point I don't wish to put myself in his shoes," Insp Lawson said last night.

"Obviously it's a hard situation for all involved. We're talking about a situation where two people have lost their lives prematurely."