A police officer is dead and four more are injured after a shooting in Florence County, South Carolina.

One officer had died from their injuries, CNN reported.

Those injured in the shooting were believed to include three county deputies and two city officers.

John Wukela, a spokesman for the city of Florence, says city police, working with the sheriff's office, were responding to an incident in the area when they came under fire.

He did not have specific information on the numbers of officers involved but said some were seriously wounded.

The active shooting situation is over and the suspect is in custody. We are asking everyone to stay away from Vintage Place as there is still an active crime investigation in progress. pic.twitter.com/1OImJOjqXS — FCEMD (@FlorenceCoEMD) October 3, 2018

A social media post from Florence County officials confirmed that a call was made in Vintage Place off Hoffmeyer Road in Florence, South Carolina.

Neighbors tell me a man is still shooting at officers in the Vintage Place subdivision off of Hoffmeyer Road in Florence. — Tonya Brown (@TonyaWPDE) October 3, 2018

The Florence County Emergency Management Department tweeted that the "active shooting situation is over and the suspect is in custody."

"Prayers with injured officers in Florence and their families," South Carolina Senator Tim Scott said on social media.

Authorities said the shootings happened in Vintage Place, an upscale neighbourhood in the western part of the city.Florence, a city in South Carolina's northeastern corner home to roughly 37,000, sits at the convergence of Interstates 95 and 20.

It's the largest city in the region known as the Pee Dee, an area recently affected by heavy flooding in the wake of Hurricane Florence.