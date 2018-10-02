Incredible footage has emerged of a Ukrainian fighter jet making an insanely dangerous pass over an air base just inches from the ground.

The fighter jet is seen making the highly dangerous approach into an air base as a videographer stands on the tarmac.

But as the fighter jet nears, the videographer appears frightened at how low the jet approaches, forcing him to dive for cover as the jet comes hurtling past at an incredible speed.

The jet is believed to be an Su-24M Fencer belonging to the Ukrainian Air Force.

The Su-24M Fencer is designed to perform ultra-low level strikes at extremely high speeds.

Viewers flocked to social media to comment on the stunning video, with many highlighting the dangerous of the manoeuvre.

"The scariest thing about this is this is that the Su-24 is not some lightweight hyper agile super manoeuvrable fighter. It is an attack aircraft meant to haul large loads ordinance long distances and at high speed," one person wrote.

"It is much larger, much heavier, and much less manoeuvrable (especially at low altitude) than what comes to mind when you think of an aircraft putting itself mere meters from the ground at ridiculous speeds."

Another said: "I love low-flying aircraft. Just something about really giving you a sense of speed and size of the craft that can't truly be recognised from way far below."

Others called for the pilot to lose his job over the dangerous fly-by, while others highlighted the videographer's "stupidity" at risking his life.