Three supercars, a superbike, a Formula 1 car, a private jet and a fighter jet went head to head at a tech festival in Istanbul yesterday.

Five drivers raced alongside each other on a 400 metre runway as the fighter jet and private jet took off next to them at Istanbul's new international airport, the Daily Mail reported.

The monumental race took place as part of the aviation, space and technology festival which is being held at the airport ahead of its official opening in October.

The vehicles included a Kawasaki H2R motorcycle, Tesla P100DL, Aston Martin New Vantage and Lotus Evora GT 430 - and there was a very close finish.

Although the Red Bull Formula 1 car gave him a run for his money, ultimately Supersport World Champion Kenan Sofuoglu, from Turkey, rode his Kawasaki H2R motorcycle to victory in the epic race.

The Red Bull car, driven by British Formula 1 driver Jake Dennis, came second.

It was followed by Solo Turk's F-16 jet in third place. The Tesla P100DL, driven by Emma Kimilainen, came fourth.

Yagiz Avci drove the Aston Martin New Vantage, and Toprak Razgatlioglu raced in a Lotus Evora GT 430.

Winner Mr Sofuoglu, who became a politician in Turkey after retiring in May, also took on a special jet Challenger 605.

How do the vehicles compare?

Lotus Evora GT 430

Top speed: 315km/h
Horsepower: 430bhp (320kW)
Engine size: 3500cc
Price: $220,000

Red Bull Formula 1 car RB14

Top speed: 337km/h
Engine size: 1600cc
Price: unknown

F-16 fighter jet

Top speed: 2414km/h
Thrust: 27,000lbs
Cost: $21.5m

Challenger 605

Top speed: 870km/h
Thrust: 17,458lbs
Cost: $40m

Kawasaki Ninja H2R

Top speed: 400km/h
Horsepower: 310bhp (230kW)
Engine size: 998cc
Prize: $82,000

Tesla P100DL

Top speed: 250km/h
Horsepower: 778bph (585kW)
Range: 0-100km/h in 2.1 seconds
Price: $166,000-$215,000

Aston Martin New Vantage

Top speed: 315km/h
Horsepower: 503bhp (375kW)
Engine size: 4000cc
Price: $236,000