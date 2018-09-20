ST. LOUIS (AP) — Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill is facing a double challenge as she campaigns for re-election in heavily Republican Missouri for a seat that could determine which party controls the Senate.

The progressive energy that's led to insurgent Democratic victories around the country is spurring voters McCaskill should be able to count on to demand that she move to the left. At the same time she must attract some who voted for President Donald Trump to win in a state he carried by almost 20 percentage points.

Trump has campaigned for her opponent, state Attorney General Josh Hawley, and he's scheduled to return to Missouri on Friday.

Republicans view the contest as one of their best chances of flipping a seat in the Senate, where the GOP has a slim 51-49 majority.