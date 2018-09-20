EAST GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a man who they say shot at his ex-wife and then killed his parents at a retirement center Wednesday in Pennsylvania.

Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan says authorities are looking for 59-year-old Bruce Rogal of Glenmoore.

Hogan says Rogal received an order finalizing his divorce that awarded their home to his ex-wife and "that appears to be what set him off today."

Hogan says Rogal first went to the house where his ex-wife was staying. Hogan says the ex-wife was in the driveway, and Rogal shot at her but missed.

He then drove to the Bellingham Assisted Living Center in East Goshen Township. Hogan says at about 6:15 p.m., Rogal shot and killed his parents, William and Nancy, both in their late 80s, and then fled.

Hogan says Rogal was driving a 2002 silver Honda Odyssey.