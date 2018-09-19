ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Latest on the release from prison of former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law on bail after their sentences were suspended. (all times local):

7:20 p.m.

A party aide says Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and son in-law have been released from a prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi after a court suspended their prison sentences while they appeal.

Sen. Mushahidullah Khan said Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Mohammad Safdar were released from Adiala prison Wednesday evening and were being taken to the airport amid tight security.

Khan said many party leaders and a large crowd of supporters gathered outside the prison to receive them. He said a special plane would fly them to the eastern city of Lahore.

In July 2017, the Pakistani Supreme Court disqualified Sharif from office for life over corruption allegations and later an anti-graft tribunal convicted him and two relatives of concealing assets abroad. Sharif faced two other cases before an anti-graft tribunal.

3:10 p.m.

A Pakistani court has suspended the prison sentences of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law, and set them free on bail pending their appeal hearings.

The Islamabad High Court made the decision on Wednesday on a corruption case handed down to the Sharifs by an anti-graft tribunal earlier this year.

The court also ordered Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Mohammad Safdar, be released once they each post a bond of half a million rupees, or about $4,000.

The three are serving 10-, seven- and one-year prison sentences, respectively.

Sharif was disqualified from office by the country's Supreme Court last year over corruption allegations. He faces several court cases at home.

The former prime minister was briefly released earlier this month for his wife's funeral.