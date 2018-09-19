TOP STORIES:

OLY--RUSSIAN DOPING

MOSCOW — Should Russia be reinstated without publicly admitting wrongdoing for its state-sponsored doping scheme? That question has caused ferocious infighting at the World Anti-Doping Agency, which could now be set to lift the suspension on the Russian Anti-Doping Agency. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 800 words, photos.

SOC--CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ROUNDUP

GENEVA — Real Madrid, now without Cristiano Ronaldo, and Juventus, now with him as their record signing, kick off their Champions League program as the four remaining groups begin play. By Graham Dunbar. UPCOMING: 650 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

With:

SOC--REAL MADRID-ROMA

MADRID — Life in the Champions League without Cristiano Ronaldo begins for Real Madrid with a home game against Roma. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2130 GMT, photos.

SOC--MAN CITY-LYON

MANCHESTER, England — Premier League champion Manchester City opens its quest for a first Champions League title when it hosts Lyon at the start of the group stage. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 2100 GMT, photos.

SOC--VIKTORIA PLZEN-CSKA

PLZEN, Czech Republic — Back in the Champions League group stage for the first time in five years, Czech club Viktoria Plzen hosts CSKA Moscow. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

SOC--SHAKHTAR-HOFFENHEIM

KHARKIV, Ukraine — Hoffenheim, from a small town in southwest Germany, makes its debut in the Champions League proper against Shakhtar Donetsk of Ukraine. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1900 GMT, photos.

SOC--ASIAN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Suwon Bluewings goalkeeper Shin Hwa-yong saves three penalty kicks to send his team into the semifinals of the Asian Champions League. By John Duerden. UPCOMING: 200 words by 1400 GMT.

TEN--OSAKA RETURNS

TOKYO — Naomi Osaka's homecoming couldn't have gone much better. Playing in her first tournament since winning the U.S. Open, third-seeded Osaka impresses her Japanese fans with a powerful 6-2, 6-1 win over Dominika Cibulkova. By Jim Armstrong. SENT: 500 words, photos.

TEN--NADAL OUT

Rafael Nadal says he will not play in upcoming tournaments in Beijing and Shanghai because of an injured right knee. SENT: 126 words, photos.

OLY--KOREAS-2032 JOINT BID

PYONGYANG, North Korea — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in say the countries plan to jointly bid for the 2032 Summer Olympics. SENT: 250 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— SOC--RUSSIA-INSTAGRAM DISPUTE — Two Russian players left out of Spartak Moscow squad for a Europa League game amid a dispute over a poem posted on Instagram. SENT: 155 words.

— TEN--SHARAPOVA OUT — Maria Sharapova says she will end her 2018 season early due to her recovery from a right shoulder injury. SENT: 128 words.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome.