One of Europe's main solutions to migration — Greece's overcrowded, unsanitary Moria migrant camp — has suicidal children and conditions that a psychiatrist compared to "an old-fashioned mental asylum."

In another heavily criticized solution, men and women are locked away in one of the world's most dangerous countries, Libya, vulnerable to gunbattles, trafficking and new abuse.

The jammed Moria camp on the Greek island of Lesbos and the dangerous migrant detention centers in Libya serve as a reminder to European leaders that their success in curbing migration into the continent has spawned what the U.N. and others condemn as massive humanitarian failures. Divided over how and where to control Europe's borders, leaders meet Wednesday in a summit in Austria.

Over 1,700 people have died this year on the Mediterranean crossing.