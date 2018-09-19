PARIS (AP) — A former security aide of French President Emmanuel Macron who triggered a political crisis after being videotaped beating a protester is grudgingly appearing before a Senate inquiry commission whose members he insulted as "little people" for whom he has no respect.

The commission has taken testimony from ministers, generals and other high-ranking officials as it investigates the workings of the presidential entourage. But the appearance on Wednesday of Alexandre Benalla is the centerpiece.

Members of Macron's centrist party on the commission who oppose Benalla's questioning have said they won't show up Wednesday.

Preliminary charges have been filed against Benalla, 27, who was captured in a videotape beating a protester at a May Day march. He was fired in late June when the affair became a political scandal.