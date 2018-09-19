WASHINGTON (AP) — Problems are mounting for the head of the federal disaster relief agency.

The House Oversight Committee is asking for documents related to allegations that Federal Emergency Management Administrator Brock Long misused government vehicles. He says he has done nothing wrong.

Long has also been under investigation by Homeland Security's watchdog agency. And he's been noticeably absent from the public response to Hurricane Florence. But he appeared on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday and said he was focused on the response to the storm.

The 43-year-old took over last year. His leadership has been praised by federal and state response officials. But some emergency management experts say the investigations are a distraction for the beleaguered agency as it deals with the worst storm of the year.