South Korean President Moon Jae-in says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has agreed to permanently dismantle a missile engine test site and a launch pad in the presence of international experts in what he described as a specific step toward denuclearization.

Moon also said today the North agreed to take further steps such as permanently dismantling its main Nyongbyon nuclear complex - if the United States takes corresponding measures.

Moon and Kim spoke at a news conference after signing a joint statement following their second day of summit talks in Pyongyang.

- AP