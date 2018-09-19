GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala's human rights prosecutor has filed a petition with the nation's top court asking it to have President Jimmy Morales investigated for violating its order regarding the head of U.N.-backed commission.

Prosecutor Jordan Rodas said Tuesday he wants the court to force Morales' government to abide by its decision and allow Colombian Ivan Velasquez back into Guatemala.

The Constitutional Court had issued its un-appealable ruling Sunday night. On Monday, Morales' government announced it was giving the U.N. 48 hours to present a list of Velasquez's possible replacements.

Velasquez was leading an anti-corruption commission that was also looking into alleged campaign finance violations by Morales.

Morales announced in late August that he was ending the commission's mandate. It would have a year to wrap up its work.