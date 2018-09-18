CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says he may have to suspend a planned trip to the United Nations because of concerns his opponents would try to kill him if he travels abroad.

Maduro said in a press conference Tuesday that he had hoped to attend the U.N. General Assembly next week in New York to combat what he called a hate campaign against his socialist government.

But he said opponents backed by the U.S. continue to look for ways to remove him and that security concerns would be paramount in his decision whether or not to attend.

Two explosives-laden drones attacked Maduro last month as he was delivering a speech to troops. He said authorities have arrested 25 people involved in the plot.

Maduro hasn't attended the UN meeting since 2015.