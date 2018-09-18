More Olympic athletes and anti-doping leaders have come out in protest of the possible reinstatement of Russia's anti-doping agency.

Members of the athletes committees from the World Anti-Doping Agency and the U.S. Olympic Committee , along with a group of international anti-doping leaders and a key supporter of a Russian whistleblower, released statements Tuesday urging WADA's executive committee not to reinstate RUSADA when it meets later this week.

Jim Swartz, a supporter of former Moscow anti-doping lab director Grigory Rodchenkov, said "WADA has undermined its own moral and regulatory authority" by proposing a weakened version of the roadmap to bring RUSADA back into compliance.

The agency has been suspended for nearly three years in the wake of what investigators said was a state-sponsored doping scandal designed to win Olympic medals.

The WADA athletes' group is led by Beckie Scott, who resigned her position on WADA's compliance review committee after it recommended RUSADA's reinstatement last week.

