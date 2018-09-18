NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening modestly higher on Wall Street as investors have a muted reaction to the White House's announcement of more tariffs on Chinese goods.

Technology and energy companies rose more than the rest of the market in early trading Tuesday. Chipmaker Qualcomm climbed 1.7 percent and Occidental Petroleum rose 2.2 percent.

Apple, which received an exemption to the new tariffs on goods imported from China, was up 1 percent.

The S&P 500 index rose 10 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,898.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 75 points, or 0.3 percent, to 26,137. The Nasdaq composite rose 46 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,941.