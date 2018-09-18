TOP STORIES:

SOC--CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ROUNDUP

The group stage of the Champions League returns and Liverpool hosts Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield. Both teams have five wins from five matches in their domestic leagues. By Samuel Petrequin. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 2300 GMT.

— With:

Advertisement

— SOC--REAL MADRID-ROMA — Real Madrid begins a third straight Champions League title defence without Cristiano Ronaldo on the field for the first time in nearly a decade. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 1600 GMT.

— SOC--BARCELONA-PSV — After three straight eliminations in the quarterfinals, Barcelona begins another campaign at home against PSV Eindhoven. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 1930 GMT.

— SOC--GALATASARAY-LOKOMOTIV MOSCOW — Both side reappear in the league after years away. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 2100 GMT.

SOC--EUROPA LEAGUE PREVIEW

For seven-time European champion AC Milan, Arsenal and Chelsea, the Europa League provides a chance to return to the Champions League. For Sarpsborg Dudelange or Vidi, it's more about gaining experience in an international competition. By Karel Janicek. SENT: 440 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— OLY--IOC-NEW SPONSOR — IOC signs insurer Allianz as Olympic sponsor from 2021-28. SENT: 130 words.

— FBN--SEHAWKS-BEARS — Bears win despite up-down performance by Trubisky. SENT: 700 words, photos.

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Yelich propels Brewers with 2nd cycle in 3 weeks vs Reds. SENT: 1,800 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.