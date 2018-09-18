CAIRO (AP) — Libyan authorities say fighting between rival militias in the capital of Tripoli has flared up again, breaking a cease-fire that began earlier this month. Generators that were damaged in the clashes have caused mass power outages across the country.

The electricity authority says power was out on Tuesday from Tripoli to Libya's western border with Tunisia, and down to the country's deep south. Engineers were working to resupply the capital.

A day earlier, U.N.-backed authorities in Tripoli closed down its only functioning airport over security concerns.

Libya slid into chaos after the 2011 uprising that overthrew longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi and led to his death. It's governed by rival authorities, based in Tripoli and the country's east, each backed by an array of militias.