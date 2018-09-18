BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Poland's prime minister says his country wants the U.S. to play a key role in Eastern Europe, to strengthen the continent as a whole.

"The United States is standing with us," Mateusz Morawiecki said. "We have the will and commitment to make the European project stronger."

Morawiecki spoke Tuesday during The Three Seas summit that aims to boost connectivity in Eastern Europe and improve ties between the region and the U.S. and European Union.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic and other heads of state are discussing some 40 government-approved projects that aim to boost regional connectivity in transport, energy and the digital fields.

The Thee Seas initiative is a cooperation of European Union members located between the Adriatic, Baltic and Black seas.