South Korean President Moon Jae In arrived in Pyongyang yesterday for his third and possibly most challenging summit yet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The pair hugged on the tarmac at Pyongyang's Sunan International Airport ahead of meetings during which Moon hopes to break an impasse in talks with the US over the North's denuclearisation and breathe energy into his own efforts to improve relations between the Koreas.

Moon and Kim have met twice this year, at the border village of Panmunjom, but Moon's visit is the first by a South Korean leader to the North Korean capital in 11 years.

Travelling with Moon are business tycoons including Samsung scion Lee Jae Yong, underscoring Moon's hopes to expand cross-border business projects.

Currently, all major joint projects between the Koreas are stalled because of US-led sanctions.

Moon was expected to have talks with Kim yesterday and today, according to Moon's chief of staff. Moon and Kim were also expected to jointly announce the results of their talks today if things go smoothly. Moon is to return to Seoul on Thursday.

Moon and his wife, Kim Jung Sook, were greeted by Kim and his wife, Ri Sol Ju. The North Korean leader then led his guests to meet some of his senior officials, and they exchanged mutual greetings with Moon's delegation.

Thousands of North Koreans cheered and waved flower bouquets and national and unification flags. North Korean soldiers and naval troops quick-marched into position to welcome Moon, and the two leaders inspected the honour guard, according to South Korean media pool footage from the site. A signboard said, "We ardently welcome President Moon Jae In".

- AP