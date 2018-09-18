PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Latest on a Rhode Island town considering a boycott of Nike (all times local):

9:13 p.m.

A Rhode Island town voted has voted 3-2 Monday for a resolution to refrain from purchasing Nike products.

The North Smithfield Town Council will ask its departments to not buy Nike items.

Council President John Beauregard is a former state trooper who is upset with Nike's decision to use former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in ads.

North Smithfield hasn't said what it buys from Nike, if anything. The ACLU of Rhode Island says it could be held liable for violating the First Amendment.

The mayor of a New Orleans suburb recently rescinded a similar directive based on an attorney's advice.

Mississippi's public safety chief said over the weekend that state police would no longer buy Nike products.

Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality and social injustice.

