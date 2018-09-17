CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park officials say they've ticketed a man caught on video walking dangerously close to Old Faithful geyser.

The man's actions startled several people in a crowd of a couple hundred at the park's most famous attraction. Some wondered if he planned to jump into the steaming hole known for erupting boiling-hot water every hour or so.

At one point, the man lay on the ground near the geyser.

Ashley Lemanski of Harbor Beach, Michigan, shot the video Friday. She says rangers repeatedly yelled at the man to get to safety. She says they caught up with him after he eventually walked back onto nearby boardwalks and paths.

Advertisement

Yellowstone spokesman Neal Herbert said Monday that rangers cited the unidentified man with walking off the boardwalks in a thermal area.