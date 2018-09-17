SAO PAULO (AP) — The embassy of Equatorial Guinea says Brazilian authorities conducted an illegal search and seizure of the contents of suitcases belonging to a delegation that included the African country's vice president.

Brazilian media have reported that authorities seized around $16 million worth of cash and jewelry at an airport in Sao Paulo state on Friday.

Federal police and tax authorities declined to comment. The Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The embassy said in a statement Monday that Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue had received diplomatic authorization for his visit. The statement said the search violated diplomatic, international and national norms and was intended to embarrass Obiang, who is the son of the country's president.

President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo is currently Africa's longest-serving president.