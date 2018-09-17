SAO PAULO (AP) — The man leading Brazil's presidential election polls says he'd worried that fraud could cost him victory in October.

Far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro made a Facebook live posting Sunday saying he sees a risk that fraud might give the election to Fernando Haddad, who has replaced jailed former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the left-leaning Workers Party ticket. Da Silva led in polls before being disqualified.

Bolsonaro didn't provide any evidence, though the statement raised questions about whether he would accept defeat.

The video was issued from a hospital room where Bolsonaro is recovering from a Sept. 6 stabbing attack that has forced him off the campaign trail. He left intensive care over the weekend, but it's unclear when he might be able to resume campaigning.