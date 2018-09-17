UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States is accusing Russia of "cheating" and undermining U.N. sanctions against North Korea.

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley told Monday's urgent meeting of the Security Council that the violations are "systematic." She said that includes ship-to-ship transfers of banned items, mainly oil but increasingly coal and other goods.

She accused Russia of not just looking the other way while its citizens and companies engage in activities banned by U.N. sanctions but of trying to cover up sanctions violations "whether they're committed by Russia or citizens of other states."

Haley again accused Russia of pressuring an independent panel of U.N. experts to alter a report on sanctions against North Korea that contained "evidence of multiple Russian sanctions violations."

She said the United States has prevented the "tainted" report's publication.