BANGKOK (AP) — A disaster response official says a landslide at a refugee camp in northern Thailand has left one person dead and seven missing.

The official in Mae Hong Son province said Monday that 12 people were injured at the Mae La Oon refugee camp, which houses about 9,000 people, mostly members of the Karen ethnic minority from Myanmar.

The official said the Sunday night landslide completely destroyed six shelters and partially damaged seven, affecting 654 people from 120 households.

He said it was caused by heavy rain and forest runoff. The camp, recognized by the United Nations, sits in a hilly area around the banks of a river.

The Bangkok Post newspaper, citing a report by the provincial governor, said the fatality was a 2-year-old girl.