LONDON (AP) — Christopher Kane's catwalk show has transformed part of the Tate Modern museum into a celebration of sex and nature.

The popular designer's show Monday contained several outfits with a "sexual cannibalism" theme, including one with a T-shirt showing Kane's own drawing of praying mantises mating.

The theme of sexuality often plays large in Kane's shows. In February his collection paid homage to the "Joy of Sex" books.

Some of his fans wore shirts from that collection at Friday's show.

It was an eclectic Kane collection, including a striking, barely there little black dress and a series of elegant, long pleated skirts paired with revealing, lacy tops.

The first Burberry show by new creative chief Riccardo Tisci is scheduled for Monday afternoon.