BERLIN (AP) — German police are appealing for witnesses after a 20-year-old Polish man was killed in the northern town of Neumuenster.

Police in the nearby port city of Kiel said Monday that the victim received a fatal stab wound after an altercation Sunday with an unknown man who then fled the scene.

Police described the fugitive suspect as being about six feet (1.82 meters) tall, 30 years old, with an athletic build and "Mediterranean appearance."

There is growing concern about knife crime in Germany, stoked by far-right groups who have focused on killings where migrants are among the suspects.

Attacks in which Germans are suspects have received less attention in social and traditional media.