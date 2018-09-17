IMPHAL, India (AP) — Four Indian policemen have been suspended after a video on social media showed them failing to help the victim of a mob lynching.

Authorities say the officers were suspended on Sunday, three days after a mob beat a Muslim business-school graduate to death near Imphal, the capital of Manipur in northeastern India. The video shows police standing around the man as he lay in a field.

Imphal police official Jogeshchandra Haobijam says five suspected attackers have been arrested.

Police in western India came under fire in July for failing to help a Muslim cattle trader who had been severely beaten by a mob of Hindu villagers. The man later died.

Such attacks have been on the rise in India since the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party took power in 2014.