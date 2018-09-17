Queensland Police are investigating an incident where a "metal object" was found inside a banana.

The news comes in the wake of needles found in strawberries across the country, plunging the industry into chaos and sparking consumer panic.

Queensland Police Commissioner Ian Stewart confirmed officers were investigating an incident, but did not give details about where the contaminated banana was found.

Police are investigating after metal pins were found in punnets of fruit in five Australian states. Photo / Supplied

He said they were investigating leads.

The banana drama follows the extraordinary strawberry sabotage saga, which has spread overseas as the search for the culprit turns into a nationwide manhunt.

In New Zealand, both Foodstuffs and Countdown today announced they had stopped sending out Australian strawberries to their stores.

Needles or pins have been found by consumers in six states and territories: NSW, Queensland, Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania and the ACT.

Queensland Police are leading an investigation into the source of the needles, and the state's Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has stumped up a reward of A$100,000 for anyone with information that leads to the capture of the culprits.