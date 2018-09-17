SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A senior South Korean official is playing down the chance that this week's inter-Korean summit could produce major progress in efforts to rid North Korea of its nuclear program.

Presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok told reporters Monday that he still expects the summit to produce unspecified "meaningful" agreements on ways to ease a military standoff between the rivals.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is to fly to Pyongyang on Tuesday for his third summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this year. Im said the Korean leaders plan to meet twice during Moon's three-day trip.

Im said it's "difficult to have any optimistic outlook" for progress on denuclearization issues during the summit.

Advertisement

He says progress will depend on how "candid talks" the Korean leaders would have.