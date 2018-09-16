TOP STORIES:

CYC--SPANISH VUELTA

MADRID — Simon Yates won his first Grand Tour title after a largely ceremonial ride into Madrid in the final stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Sunday, giving British riders a sweep of the season's three biggest races. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 560 words, photos.

GLF--EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP

Advertisement

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Angela Stanford ended her long wait for a first major title when her 3-under 68 was enough to win the Evian Championship by one shot Sunday after long-time leader Amy Olson made double-bogey on the 18th. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 760 words, photos.

— With:

— GLF--EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP-HECK — Teenage American golfer Heck shines in 2nd major test. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 420 words, photos.

ATH--WORLD RECORDS TUMBLE

PARIS — On a spectacular day for track and field fans, Kevin Mayer of France set a decathlon world record in front of a home crowd, just hours after Eliud Kipchoge smashed the marathon world record in Berlin. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 510 words, photos.

— With:

— ATH--BERLIN MARATHON — Eliud Kipchoge sets world record in Berlin marathon win. By Frank Jordans. SENT: 350 words, photos.

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — After four straight losses, West Ham finally collected its first Premier League points of the season on manager Manuel Pellegrini's 65th birthday. Wolves secured its second victory in five games on Sunday when Raul Jimenez's strike sealed a 1-0 victory over Burnley. By Rob Harris. SENT: 460 words, photos. With separates on both games.

CAR--F1-SINGAPORE GP

SINGAPORE — Lewis Hamilton won the floodlit Singapore Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday to extend his championship lead over Sebastian Vettel to a commanding 40 points. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 720 words, photos.

TEN--CROATIA-US

ZADAR, Croatia — First it was the World Cup soccer final. Now it's the Davis Cup final. Croatia will meet France again to decide tennis' premier team event. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 790 words, photos.

— With:

— TEN--CHAIR UMPIRE — Chair umpire Ramos hands Cilic warning for slamming racket. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 220 words, photos.

BKN--ROMANIA-AMERICAN PLAYERS STABBED

BUCHAREST, Romania — Two U.S. basketball players have been stabbed in a club in eastern Romania and one is in a serious condition, Romanian authorities said Sunday. SENT: 270 words.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Ronaldo could be in for a tough time as a team owner in Spain. With the former Brazil striker watching from the VIP tribunes, promoted Valladolid conceded a stoppage-time goal in a 1-0 home loss to Alaves. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 520 words, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — When the first goal finally came, it couldn't have been any easier for Cristiano Ronaldo. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 660 words, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — French internationals Florian Thauvin and Dimitri Payet came to life in an enthralling second half at the Stade Velodrome on Sunday as Marseille moved second in the French league with a convincing 4-0 win over Guingamp. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 600 words.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

FREIBURG, Germany — Two goals from Mario Gomez weren't enough for Stuttgart to beat 10-man Freiburg as a 3-3 draw Sunday continued the team's poor start to the Bundesliga season. SENT: 200 words.

SOC--RED BULLS-DC UNITED

WASHINGTON — Wayne Rooney's fifth goal of the season put D.C. United ahead in the second half, but Bradley Wright-Phillips scored in the 90th minute to give the New York Red Bulls a 3-3 draw Sunday. SENT: 230 words.

BOX--GOLOVKIN-ALVAREZ

LAS VEGAS — The fight was so close at the final bell that no one in the arena — including Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez — knew who would leave the ring with the middleweight title belts. By Tim Dahlberg. SENT: 700 words, photos.

HKN--LOCKOUT LOOMING

The NHL and NHL Players' Association can each vote in September 2019 to terminate the current collective bargaining agreement and set up the potential for another work stoppage. With a year left, issues like escrow payments and the Olympics are moving to the forefront of discussions. By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 960 words, photos.

TEN--FRANCE-SPAIN

LILLE, France — In a contest with nothing at stake except pride, Marcel Granollers of Spain defeated Frenchman Nicolas Mahut in the final singles match of their Davis Cup semifinal on Sunday. SENT: 170 words.

TEN--BRITAIN-UZBEKISTAN

GLASGOW, Scotland — Britain will be seeded in the qualifying tournament of the revamped Davis Cup next year after beating Uzbekistan. SENT: 130 words.

GLF--PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

GRAND BLANC, Michigan — Paul Broadhurst won The Ally Challenge on Sunday for his PGA Tour Champions-leading third victory of the season, closing with a birdie to beat Brandt Jobe by two strokes in tour golf's return to Warwick Hills. SENT: 240 words.

GLF--KLM OPEN

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Ashun Wu of China birdied the 18th on Sunday to secure a one-stroke victory over Englishman Chris Wood at the KLM Open. SENT: 100 words.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.