A restaurant in Salisbury in the United Kingdom is on lockdown after a man and woman "fell ill".

Diner Amanda Worne said she was sitting next to "two Russians" who became sick while eating inside.

Emergency services, including officers in full-body hazmat suits and face masks are at the scene.

Customers inside the Old Ale House pub have been told they can't leave, according to the Salisbury Journal.

Wiltshire Police said: "Police were called by the ambulance service to Prezzo, High Street, Salisbury, at 6.45pm today (16 September) following a medical incident involving two people - a man and a woman.

"As a precautionary measure, the restaurant and surrounding roads have been cordoned off while officers attend the scene and establish the circumstances surrounding what has led them to fall ill. "

A witness at the scene said: "There's one fire engine, one ambulance, four police cars, a man in a full white body suit with a mouth-mask and police not allowed to tell us what's happening."