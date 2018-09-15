LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May has conceded she gets "irritated" by the debate over her leadership during the difficult Brexit negotiations.

She told the BBC in an interview scheduled to be broadcast Sunday that she is concerned with the country's future, not her own, as talks about Britain's upcoming exit from the European Union continue.

May faces a split in her Conservative Party, with some influential figures preferring a more complete break with the EU than she is advocating. Roughly 50 hardliners met Tuesday night to discuss her possible ouster.

In the interview, May said the leadership talk can be distracting.

She said: "I get a little bit irritated, but this debate is not about my future, this debate is about the future of the people of the U.K. and the future of the United Kingdom."