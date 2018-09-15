TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — Liverpool maintains its 100 percent start by beating Tottenham 2-1. Chelsea, chasing a fifth straight Premier League win, hosts Cardiff. Watford is the third team still with a perfect record ahead of its game against Manchester United. By Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1900 GMT, photos. With separates on Saturday's seven EPL games.

GLF--RYDER CUP-BJORN INTERVIEW

Advertisement

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — In an interview with The Associated Press, Europe's Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn welcomes Tiger Woods' return to the United States team as adding an extra aura to the event. By Graham Dunbar. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1430 GMT, photos.

TEN--CROATIA-US

ZADAR, Croatia — Croatia can clinch a spot in the Davis Cup final if Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic beat the United States team of Mike Bryan and Ryan Harrison in doubles. Croatia leads 2-0 in the best-of-five series. By Andrew Dampf. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1530 GMT, photos.

SOC--WCUP-TWO MONTHS LATER

MOSCOW — Of the four people who protested on the field during the World Cup soccer final in Moscow, one is now in intensive care and another spent part of the week in a jail cell. Two months since the tournament ended with France beating Croatia, the tolerant image presented by Russian law enforcement to the outside world appears to be over. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

RGU--NEW ZEALAND-SOUTH AFRICA

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — South Africa pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the history of the Rugby Championship on Saturday, holding on under enormous pressure to beat New Zealand 36-34. By Steve McMorran. SENT: 710 words, photos.

CAR-F1--SINGAPORE GP

SINGAPORE — Sebastian Vettel trails championship leader Lewis Hamilton by 30 points heading into the Singapore Grand Prix. The Ferrari driver will look to pressure his Mercedes rival by taking pole position in qualifying under floodlights at the stiflingly hot Marina Bay circuit. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1600 GMT, photos. Final practice copy has moved.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona and Real Madrid seek their fourth wins of the Spanish league season from visits to Basque Country clubs Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao, respectively. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 130 words by 1630 GMT, 600 words by 2100 GMT, photos. With separates on both games.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Second-placed Dijon takes on Angers while Lyon looks for a win at Caen following a shaky start to the season ahead of its trip to Manchester City in the Champions League. By Samuel Petrequin. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2100 GMT.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Bayer Leverkusen and Schalke are looking for their first wins after starting with two defeats in the Bundesliga. Leverkusen faces a tough task at defending champion Bayern Munich, while Schalke won?t have it much easier at Borussia Moenchengladbach. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1900 GMT, photos.

CYC--SPANISH VUELTA

SANTUARIO DE CANOLICH, Spain — Simon Yates leads Alejandro Valverde by 1 minute, 38 seconds before the 20th and penultimate stage of the Spanish Vuelta, a short but demanding 97-kilometer mountain route from Andorra to a finish atop the Coll de la Gallina climb. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1800 GMT.

TEN--SERENA WILLIAMS

LAS VEGAS — Serena Williams talked about her fashion business and her family, but not tennis fouls during a Friday appearance before a business trade group in Las Vegas. By Ken Ritter. SENT: 430 words, photos.

TEN--FRANCE-SPAIN

LILLE, France — Doubles pair Julien Benneteau and Nicolas Mahut can seal a place in the Davis Cup final for defending champion France if they beat Spanish duo Marcel Granollers and Feliciano Lopez in Saturday's doubles. France leads 2-0 after Friday's opening singles. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2000 GMT, photos.

TEN--JAPAN WOMEN'S OPEN

TOKYO — American qualifier Amanda Anisimova is in her first WTA final at age 17 after upsetting top-seeded Zhang Shuai of China 7-6 (4), 7-5 at the Japan Women's Open on Saturday. SENT: 130 words.

CRI--MOEEN ALI-AUSTRALIA

LONDON — Cricket Australia is investigating claims by England's Moeen Ali that he was called "Osama" by an Australian player during a match between the two countries in 2015. SENT: 260 words, photo.

GLF--EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — In the third round of the final women's golf major of the season, Americans Amy Olson and Angela Stanford are making a strong push to top the Evian Championship leaderboard. By Graham Dunbar. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1700 GMT, photos.

RGU--AUSTRALIA-ARGENTINA

GOLD COAST, Australia — Argentina ended a 35-year losing streak in Australia with a 23-19 win over the Wallabies on Saturday, continuing their strong form under new coach Mario Ledesma. SENT: 410 words, photos.

TRI--WORLD SERIES TRIATHLON

GOLD COAST, Australia — Vicky Holland finished a close second to Australian Ashleigh Gentle but it was enough for the British racer to win the World Series Triathlon women's season title on Saturday. SENT: 200 words.

FIG--INTERNATIONAL CLASSIC

SALT LAKE CITY — U.S. ice dance champions Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue won the rhythm dance portion of the U.S. International Classic on Friday night. SENT: 300 words, photos.

BKO--WORLD CUP-URUGUAY-US

LAS VEGAS — The U.S. is another step closer to qualifying for the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Frank Mason III scored 16 points and the U.S. beat Uruguay 114-57 on Friday night in the Americans' first game of the second round of qualifying for next year's World Cup. SENT: 500 words.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.