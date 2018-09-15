ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Latest on the discovery of a missing 10-year-old girl's body near her hometown in northwestern Alaska (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

Authorities have arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with the disappearance of a 10-year-old girl whose body was discovered near her hometown.

FBI spokeswoman Staci Pellessier says in an email that 41-year-old Peter Wilson of Kotzebue is facing charges of making false statements to a federal agent investigating the death of Ashley Johnson-Barr of Kotzbue. Pellessier says Wilson is being transferred to Anchorage.

Alaska State Troopers say Ashley Johnson-Barr's remains were found east of Kotzebue.

The girl was last seen playing with friends at a local park Sept. 6. Her cellphone was later found a half mile from Rainbow Park, in the opposite direction of her home in the community of 3,100 people.

The search included assistance from 17 FBI agents earlier this week.

6:37 p.m.

A 10-year-old girl has been found dead Friday, authorities said, more than a week after she was reported missing in a remote Inupiat Eskimo town on Alaska's northwestern coast.

Alaska State Troopers said Ashley Johnson-Barr's remains were found east of Kotzebue.

The girl was last seen playing with friends at a local park Sept. 6. Her cellphone was later found a half mile from Rainbow Park, in the opposite direction of her home in the community of 3,100 people.

The search included assistance from 17 FBI agents earlier this week. Troopers spokesman Jonathon Taylor says five of the agents left Kotzebue Thursday for other assignments.

The Alaska State Troopers are the lead agency in the case. No other information about the discovery of her body was immediately released.