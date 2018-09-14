DALLAS (AP) — Republican incumbent Ted Cruz and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke have agreed to debate each other three times before the U.S. Senate election in November.

In statements issued Friday, the two agreed to debate domestic policy before live audiences on Sept. 21 at Southern Methodist University in Dallas and Sept. 30 at the University of Houston. A third debate on domestic and foreign policy issues is scheduled on Oct. 16 before a live television studio audience in San Antonio.

O'Rourke is a three-term congressman from El Paso who's giving up his seat to challenge Cruz. The Republican was first elected to the Senate in 2012.

Texas hasn't elected a Democrat to statewide office since 1994, but O'Rourke's campaign has attracted considerable attention nationally.