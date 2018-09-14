Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. FLORENCE MAKES LANDFALL IN NORTH CAROLINA WITH 90 MPH WINDS

The storm has already inundated coastal streets with water from the Atlantic and left tens of thousands without power

2. AP EXPLAINS HOW HURRICANES' POWERFUL WINDS RAISE THE SEA

Advertisement

Storm surges are more like domes of high water is destructive waves on top that form as the ocean spreads inland.

3. SOUTHEAST ASIA ALSO HIT BY CATASTROPHIC WEATHER

Typhoon Mangkhut retained its ferocious strength and slightly shifted toward more densely populated coastal provinces in the Philippines, where a massive evacuation was underway.

4. WHERE CIVIL WAR HAS CREATED A POCKET OF FAMINE

Many families with starving children in northern Yemen have nothing to eat but the leaves of a local vine, boiled into a sour, acidic green paste, The AP finds.

5. FOR PRESIDENT, THE NUMBERS DON'T ADD UP

Donald Trump is disputing the official death count from Hurricane Maria and falsely accusing Democrats of inflating the Puerto Rican toll to make him "look as bad as possible."

6. GAS BLASTS WREAK DEADLY HAVOC IN NEW ENGLAND

Explosions an official described as "Armageddon" killed a teenager, injured at least 10 other people and ignited fires in at least 39 homes in three communities north of Boston.

7. WHO DEFEATED A FORMER STAR OF "SEX AND THE CITY"

Seeking a third term, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has easily beaten back a primary challenge from activist and actress Cynthia Nixon.

8. POSSIBLE SUMMIT SEQUEL IN THE WORKS

Donald Trump wants to meet with Kim Jong Un again, and the North Korean leader has told the White House he'd like more face-to-face talks with the American president, but can it be in New York?

9. WHICH ICONIC VEHICLE IS BEING SQUASHED

Volkswagen's American unit says it will end global production of the third-generation Beetle in July 2019 after offering two special editions for sale.

10. AWARDS DISTINGUISH WACKY SCIENCE RESEARCH

Ig Nobel 2018 winners included a Japanese doctor who devised a revolutionary new way to give yourself a colonoscopy and a British archaeology lecturer who figured out that eating human flesh isn't very nutritious.